Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Accenture were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

