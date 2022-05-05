Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Accolade from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.01. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $93.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Accolade by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 737,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,770,000 after purchasing an additional 595,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 670.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 440,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

