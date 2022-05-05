Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. 7,750,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808,127. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

