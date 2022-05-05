ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.05

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 3995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADCT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 344,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 92,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.