Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Adient stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adient by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,148 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

