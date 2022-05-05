Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.
Shares of Adient stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.
Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
