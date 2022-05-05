Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.85) to GBX 2,630 ($32.85) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($43.25) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,712.44 ($33.88).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,391 ($29.87) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,346 ($29.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($46.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,573.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,875.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis acquired 6,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($30.64) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($197,435.09). Also, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.15) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($125,211.19).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

