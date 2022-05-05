ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ADTN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 840,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,480. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ADTRAN by 133.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $342,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

