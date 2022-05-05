ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.45

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 6975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a P/E ratio of -97.77 and a beta of 1.27.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

