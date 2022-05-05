Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a payout ratio of 6.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $6.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

AEIS stock opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $73.26 and a one year high of $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

