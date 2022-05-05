Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.37.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.42 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.61.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.63, for a total value of $2,595,753.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,783,668,000 after buying an additional 3,277,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after buying an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,853,395,000 after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after buying an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

