Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $133.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,986,142 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

