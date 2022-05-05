Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $64.46

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.46 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 19513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.16.
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
