AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62.

AES traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,265,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. AES has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. AES's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.19.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

