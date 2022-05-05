Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.07.

AGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 161,610 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 57.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 586,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 213,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,384. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.80. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.80) by ($1.20). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -14.8 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

