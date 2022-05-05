AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Maxim Group

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,892,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $14,739,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 876,465 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.