Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

NYSE:ADC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.98. 5,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,296. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, for a total transaction of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after acquiring an additional 379,544 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 584,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,118,000.

Several analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

