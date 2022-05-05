Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.24 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $6.09 million and $246,740.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.86 or 0.07444643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00264303 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.00752487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00076925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.26 or 0.00547181 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

