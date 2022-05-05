Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $213.00 Price Target at HSBC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.98. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

