Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $13.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.09. 11,323,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,386. The company has a market cap of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.60.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,952,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,277,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

