Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $156.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.98. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.