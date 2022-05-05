Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.28-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-905 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.66 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.32-5.44 EPS.

AKAM stock traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.24. The stock had a trading volume of 111,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.71. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.50.

In other news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

