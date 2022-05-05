Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.04% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Michael Mcguire acquired 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 291,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

