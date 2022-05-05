Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALG traded down $8.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.48. 47,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $121.29 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

