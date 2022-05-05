Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $822.7-853.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $815.42 million.

ALRM stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 512,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 5,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $359,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $776,836. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.