Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.25-12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

NYSE:ALB traded up $20.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.29. 154,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,212. Albemarle has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.