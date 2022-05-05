Alchemix Price Reaches $60.51 (ALCX)

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $60.51 or 0.00166135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $77.51 million and $5.06 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00029818 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,507,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,838 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars.

