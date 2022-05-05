Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to announce $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.99 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $14.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $16.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.14. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

AA stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,550,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,873,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.38. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $240,198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $226,347,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

