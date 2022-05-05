Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $807,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $479,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.
