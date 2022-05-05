Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ALX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $247.40. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $241.49 and a twelve month high of $299.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $807,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 12.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $479,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Alexander’s by 8.5% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

