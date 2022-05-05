Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,168 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after buying an additional 745,072 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after buying an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,657,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,562,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,810. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 164.88%.

In related news, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,025,418.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $7,208,329 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

