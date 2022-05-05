Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Insider Acquires C$18,750.00 in Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,158,750.
CVE ANZ opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.13.
