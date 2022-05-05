Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ) Insider Acquires C$18,750.00 in Stock

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) insider Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co KG purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,158,750.

CVE ANZ opened at C$0.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. Alianza Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.13.

Alianza Minerals Company Profile

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

