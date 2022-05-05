Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Cut to $418.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $454.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $578.27.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $310.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $415.82 and a 200 day moving average of $530.51. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $270.37 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,200,000 after acquiring an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,258,000 after acquiring an additional 631,630 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

