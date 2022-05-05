Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRD. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.44. 2,230,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,996. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Allbirds’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

