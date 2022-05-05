Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,518,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,847,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,143,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,290 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

GLW stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,340 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

