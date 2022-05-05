Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

