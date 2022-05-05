Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

