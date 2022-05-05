Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys Shares of 700 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 23.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NYSE ADM opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,477 shares of company stock valued at $23,831,476. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

