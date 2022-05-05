Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $46,000 in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $165.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.02.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.