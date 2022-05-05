Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $50,000 in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 89.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $108.87 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.28 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

