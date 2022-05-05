Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $62,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

