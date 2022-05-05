Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $67,000 in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of AES by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 123,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 69,134 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AES by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 94,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of AES by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,216,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,556,000 after buying an additional 378,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AES shares. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AES had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.92%.

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

