Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $78,000 in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.