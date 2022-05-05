Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730 in the last three months. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

