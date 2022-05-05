Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $52,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after buying an additional 276,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,572,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after buying an additional 169,388 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after buying an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,512,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $213.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.19 and a 12 month high of $266.44.

