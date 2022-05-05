Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.