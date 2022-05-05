Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.09. The company had a trading volume of 243,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $235.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,367 shares of company stock worth $3,793,498. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

