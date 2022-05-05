ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY13 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY13 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 379,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,223. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ALLETE by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALLETE (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.