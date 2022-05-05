Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,998. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALLO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
