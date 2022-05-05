Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $162.98

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $162.98, but opened at $172.12. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $165.27, with a volume of 4,916 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $1,930,002.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $135,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.