Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $115.11 on Thursday, reaching $2,330.11. 2,288,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,621.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,758.89.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

