Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $115.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,330.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,614.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2,755.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,193.62 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

